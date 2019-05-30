The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Linda Jean (LaMontagne) Lee

Linda Jean (LaMontagne) Lee Obituary
Lee, Linda Jean (LaMontagne), age 62 of Harrison Township, died Monday, May 27, 2019. Born June 18, 1956 in Mount Clemens, Michigan to the late Frank Gerald LaMontagne and Beverly Ruth Keller LaMontagne. Survived by sons, Shane VanHeck and Nathan (Bryce Martin) Lee, and brothers, Mark and David LaMontagne. Visitation Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens, Michigan from 11:00 am until 2:30 pm the time of services. View full obituary at
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 31, 2019
