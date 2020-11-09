1/1
Linda K. Lozon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Linda K Lozon announce her passing on October 28, 2020. Born on July 18, 1943 Linda was 77 years old. Linda was a loving mother to Scott and Dawn DeGregoris and Lori (Brad) Davis. She was a beloved wife to Louis W Lozon, who passed away in 2016. Linda was a proud grandmother to Kayla and Payton Davis. Linda was a loving sister and best friend to Sharon L Mason. Linda was a selfless human being who always put family and friends ahead of herself and her unique capacity for kindness, compassion, and generosity touched the lives of many people over the years and will be dearly missed. No funeral service is being held, but Linda’s family plan to have a private celebration of her life at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by macombdaily.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved