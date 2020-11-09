It is with great sadness that the family of Linda K Lozon announce her passing on October 28, 2020. Born on July 18, 1943 Linda was 77 years old. Linda was a loving mother to Scott and Dawn DeGregoris and Lori (Brad) Davis. She was a beloved wife to Louis W Lozon, who passed away in 2016. Linda was a proud grandmother to Kayla and Payton Davis. Linda was a loving sister and best friend to Sharon L Mason. Linda was a selfless human being who always put family and friends ahead of herself and her unique capacity for kindness, compassion, and generosity touched the lives of many people over the years and will be dearly missed. No funeral service is being held, but Linda’s family plan to have a private celebration of her life at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store