Linda Kay Davis Thomson, aged 59 years, from Harrison Township, Michigan, passed away on July 3rd after a 2 year long battle with cancer. A loving mother and wife, she was born on September 26, 1960 to Marvin and Carolyn Davis in Buffalo, New York. Linda graduated from Framingham North High School in 1978 and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in Urban Studies from Worcester State College. Linda also earned a master’s degree in Public Administration from Suffolk University, and a master’s degree in teaching from Saginaw Valley State University. Linda married her husband, Richard Thomson, in November 1987. She is survived by Richard Thomson (husband), Heather Douglass (daughter), Michael Douglass (son-in-law), Marvin Davis (father), Carloyn Davis (mother), Ann Davis (sister), Gary Davis (brother), and Shelley Davis (sister-in-law). Linda was a long time employee and member of the YMCA. She enjoyed several years of volunteering and working for the American Red Cross, and she was an active volunteer at the Detroit Zoo. Linda’s favorite hobby was swimming and boating. She found great satisfaction in coaching children’s swim teams and teaching aquatic classes. She also enjoyed many years of family vacations to Seneca Lake, Florida, and Martha’s Vineyard. There will not be a visitation or funeral service. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date with close family and friends. In lieu of flowers, Linda would have wanted donations to be made to the Michigan Humane Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store