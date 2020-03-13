Home

Linda Marge Chordash, age 62, of Clinton Township, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Henry Ford Hospital-Macomb. She was the beloved grandmother of Autumn Chordash and loving mother of Steven, Rachel, and Bryan Chordash. Devoted Daughter of Barbara Hatcher. Sister of Rosemarie Wrobel, Gerald (Valerie) Kratz, Michelle (Thomas) Pasanski, Joanna Koprin, and John Hatcher. She was preceded in death by her father James L. Hatcher, husband Paul W. Chordash Jr., brother James Norman Hatcher, and brother-in-law Dennis Wrobel. A Memorial Visitation will take place from 2-7 p.m., with Memorial Service at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Chas. Verheyden Funeral Home- Duross Chapel, 28499 Schoenherr Rd, Warren.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 15, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -