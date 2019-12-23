|
December 21, 2019 Age 79. Beloved wife of Paul. Dear mother of Mark, Carole Davis, Rosemarie (Bryan) Idzior-Torrento, Jeanne DiCicco, and Tracy (Raymond) Quasarano. Proud grandmother of 17, Great-Grandmother of 10. Loving sister of Gary (Adele) Lazarus, Donald (Brenda) Lazarus, and Susan (Matt) Ciaramitaro. Mrs. Pecoraro is rememebred by many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Twp.) 54880 Van Dyke at 25 Mile Rd. Thursday 3-9pm. Scripture time pending. Instate Friday 10:30 am at St. Kieran Catholic Church 53600 Mound Rd. ( Bet. 24 & 25 Mile Rd.) until time of Mass at 11:00 am. Burial Resurrection. Memorial tributes to Susan Komen Cancer Foundation or are welcome. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 24, 2019