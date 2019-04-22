|
Lawrence, Linda Sue, 61, Lenox Twp., died Friday, April 19, 2019. Surviving is her husband Michael J. Uttoveggio; daughter, Elena Uttoveggio; granddaughter, Kayleigh Bassinger; sister, Pat Spencer, brother, Jerry (Diana) Lawrence; sister-in-law, Marilyn Lawrence. Visit April 24, 2019, 2 to 8 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. Funeral 11 a.m. Thursday with 10 a.m. visiting. Burial will be in Richmond Cemetery. Memorials are to the Family. For information and Guest Book
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 23, 2019