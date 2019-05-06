The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
18201 23 Mile Rd.
Macomb Township, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
18201 23 Mile Rd.
Macomb Township, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Szatkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Szatkowski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda Szatkowski Obituary
Szatkowski, Linda passed Suddenly on May 5, 2019, at age 63. Beloved wife of Ken for 44 incredible years. Devoted and loving mother of Charles (Katharina) and Jillian (Cindy). Proud and adored grandmother of Sylvia and Benedict. Proud step-grandmother of Lindsay and Logan. Dear sister of David (Tina), Arthur and Doreen. Visitation Wednesday 3 to 9 p.m. at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Instate Thursday 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. Mass at St. Isidore Church, 18201 23 Mile Rd. (NW corner of Romeo Plank). Memorial contributions are appreciated to an organization very near and dear to Linda: All About Animals Rescue (23451 Pinewood St., Warren, MI. 48091). Inurnment, Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now