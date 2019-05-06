|
Szatkowski, Linda passed Suddenly on May 5, 2019, at age 63. Beloved wife of Ken for 44 incredible years. Devoted and loving mother of Charles (Katharina) and Jillian (Cindy). Proud and adored grandmother of Sylvia and Benedict. Proud step-grandmother of Lindsay and Logan. Dear sister of David (Tina), Arthur and Doreen. Visitation Wednesday 3 to 9 p.m. at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Instate Thursday 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. Mass at St. Isidore Church, 18201 23 Mile Rd. (NW corner of Romeo Plank). Memorial contributions are appreciated to an organization very near and dear to Linda: All About Animals Rescue (23451 Pinewood St., Warren, MI. 48091). Inurnment, Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 8, 2019