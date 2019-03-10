Lisa E. Babbitt, 50, of San Carlos, California, formerly of Memphis, Michigan entered eternal life on March 6, 2019. She was born November 20, 1968 in Mt. Clemens to Harvey and Eleanor Babbitt. Lisa graduated from Memphis High School in the class of 1986. She continued her education at Oakland University and then Michigan State University, graduating with a degree in Graphic Design. Lisa became a project manager with Cranbrook Educational Community and her artistic illustrations were on display at the Exploratorium Museum in San Francisco. She also kept a studio at the Peninsula Museum of Art in Burlingame, California. Lisa’s dedication to her art was apparent and that same dedication drifted outside of work to her training for marathon running and her enthusiasm for boxing. She is survived by her loving family: husband, Jeffery Bass; mother, Eleanor Babbitt; sister, Susan (David) Glodich; nephew, Kegan, and her beloved poodle, Alvy. She was preceded in death by her father, Harvey in 1997. A time to gather with the family will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Kammeraad-Merchant Funeral Home, Memphis. A memorial service will be held that evening at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Peninsula Museum of Art, 1777 California Drive, Burlingame, CA, 94010. To send condolences, visit: Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary