HAVEY, LOIS A. (nee RENCSOK) Age 85 October 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Rish. Dearest mother of Michael (Patricia) Ursem, Thomas Havey and Jerold Havey. Loving grandmother of Laura (Jacob) Switzer, Jeanette (Alan) Horn Thomas, Steven Ursem, Jessica Havey, Troy (Cathy) Havey, Courtney Havey, and Kayla Havey. Proud great grandmother of Alaina, Mea and Lucy. Dearest sister of Richard (Margaret) Rencsok & Rosemont(Harry)Hardy. Lois was owner of Havey Tax & Accounting Services in Mt. Clemens for over 50 years. Visitation Thursday 3-9pm & Friday 3-9pm with 7:00pm Sharing of Memories at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons. 36900 Schoenherr Rd. at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Inurnment Glen Eden Memorial Park. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
.