Services
Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home
47477 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb, MI 48044
(586) 263-3100
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home
47477 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb, MI 48044
View Map
Service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home
47477 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb, MI 48044
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Paul of Tarsus Catholic Church
41300 Romeo Plank
Clinton Twp., MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul of Tarsus Catholic Church
41300 Romeo Plank
Clinton Twp., MI
View Map
Lois M. Buczynski (nee Schoenherr) passed away peacefully at her home in Clinton Township on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the age of 79 years. Lois is survived by her daughters, Kathie Dunbar and Sue (Ryan) Hovanec; grandchildren, Ethan, Evan, Emma and Eva Dunbar and Rylee Hovanec; and brothers, Cecil (Maryann), Clare (Diane) and Peter (Suzanne). Lois is predeceased by her husband, Thomas and parents, Louis and Cecelia (nee Theut) Schoenherr. Visitation will be held May 19th from 1-9 p.m. with 7:00 p.m. Scripture Service and Sharing Time at Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home, 47477 Romeo Plank, Macomb. The Funeral Mass will take place on May 20th at 12 p.m. with a 11:30 a.m. instate time at St. Paul of Tarsus Catholic Church, 41300 Romeo Plank, Clinton Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes would be appreciated to the St. Paul of Tarsus Food Pantry or Turning Point.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 17, 2019
