Lois was born March 7, 1935, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Ben Kazyak and Stasia (Wieczorek) Kazyak. She graduated from Immaculata High School in Detroit. She was a long-time resident of Mount Clemens and Clinton Township, and was particularly involved with the Charter Oaks community. Starting as a secretary at the Charter Oaks clubhouse, she became a resident in 1970, served as editor of the Oak Leaf newsletter for many years, and also served on the Board of Directors, including as Chairman. Lois was very fond of her cats, and was a Master Gardener – always decorating her home with extensive plantings. She was a long-term employee of General Motors, working in Manufacturing Development and the early Electric Vehicle program. She retired from General Motors in 2000, and moved to Newberry, Florida in 2011. Lois (Kazyak) DiGiantomasso, of Macomb County, Michigan, died on November 11, 2019 in High Springs, Florida, from complications due to advanced dementia. Survivors include her younger brother Lawrence (Larry) Kazyak, children Lynn Christensen, Laura Groves, and John (Jay) DiGiantomasso, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Mailed condolences can be sent to Lynn Christensen at 415 NW 250th Street, Suite 2, Newberry, FL. In lieu of services, donations can be sent to the Humane Society of Michigan in her name.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 13, 2019