Dusbiber (nee Cady) Lois S. May 10, 2020 age 94 of Plymouth. Beloved wife of the late Warren. Loving mother of Darry (Tobi), Brian (Cathy) and Wendy. Proud grandma of Jim (Betsy), Heidi (Brett), David (Jessica), Jason (Danielle), Bree (Chris) and Anna (Alex) and great grandma of ten. Preceded in death by her dear sister Jerine McCollom. Public visitation, Friday May 15th at 11 AM until the private Friday 1 PM Funeral Service at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road West (btw Sheldon and Beck), Plymouth. The funeral will be live streamed beginning at 12:30 PM on facebook.com/vermeulensajewskifuneralhome/live/. Interment Highland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Plymouth Historical Society or Paws For A Cause. To share a memory, please visit

Published in The Macomb Daily from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
