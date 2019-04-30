|
Sanborn, Lois (Liedel) joined her Lord in Heaven on April 25th, 2019. She is reunited with her husband of 71 years, Judge Kenneth N. Sanborn, five months after his passing. Lois was born on August 20th, 1928 in Detroit. She married Kenneth in 1947 and became a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was active in her church and community. Lois died peacefully at the age of 90. She is grieved by children Christine (Tony) Cucchiara, Janice (Gary) Simmers, Mark Sanborn, former Senator Alan (Lori) Sanborn, 11 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Lee-Ellena Funeral Home, 46530 Romeo Plank, Macomb Twp, on May 3rd from 2-8 pm. On May 4th, Lois will be in-state at 8:30 am with a 9 am Funeral Mass at St. Isidore’s Church. A procession to Clinton Grove Cemetery will follow mass.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 1, 2019