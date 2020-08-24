Lois Sanctorum

Born in Detroit on November 21, 1924, Lois June Meteyer Sanctorum passed away August 3, 2020 in Homosassa, Florida, at the age of 95. Lois was the youngest of three daughters born to Edward Meteyer of Detroit and Helen Lehman Meteyer of Sault Ste. Marie. Following high school, Lois held a clerical position at Hudson Motors. In 1947 she married George Cyril Sanctorum. They had two children – Carol and Thomas. In the early 1960s Lois and George moved their young family to Warren, Michigan, in a house Lois would occupy for over 50 years. Lois is survived by her son Thomas G. Sanctorum (Patricia) of Waterford, MI; daughter Carol Wood Feld (Robert) of Homosassa, FL; and niece Marie-Louise Turppa of Plymouth, MI.



