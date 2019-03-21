The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Services

Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
More Obituaries for Lois Teasdale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois W. (Luckfelt) Teasdale

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lois W. (Luckfelt) Teasdale Obituary
Teasdale, Lois W. (nee Luckfelt); March 15, 2019. Age 87. Beloved wife of Bernard. Dearest mother of Dean (Debbie) Teasdale, Donata (the late Cliff) Mittlestat, Michael (Lisa) Teasdale, Judy Franz and Kathleen (Eric Limburg) Teasdale. Loving grandmother of Angela, Patrick, Jeffrey, Charles, Cherie, Jeffrey, Chelsea and Mariah. Proud great grandmother of Jacob, Cora, Brooklyn, Wyatt, Alexander, Kennedy and Cody. Predeceased by siblings Robert Luckfelt, Juanita VanNieulande, Barbara Jean Luckfelt, Maryann Frank, William Luckfelt and Sandra Stenson. Survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3-9pm. Funeral Tuesday 10:00am at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc., 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Interment. Oakview Cemetery, Royal Oak. Share memories with trhe family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 22, 2019
