Lola R. Stenke (nee Schoof) Age 96, October 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ernest F. Stenke. Loving mother of Marjean (David) Martz and Ernest R. Stenke Jr. Proud grandmother of Jason (Monica) Carbajo, Eric (Josephine) Carbajo, Marcus (Erin) Carbajo, and Ernest A. Stenke III. Dear great-grandmother of Abby, Matthew, Amelia, Marion, and Leila. Sister of Lorraine (George) Gerberding, and the late Bernadine Beadles. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Home 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke) Utica Friday, November 1 from 2-9pm. Instate Saturday, November 2 10am at Trinity Lutheran Church 45160 Van Dyke Utica until time of funeral service 11am. Interment Utica Cemetery Utica, Michigan Family request donations to Penrickton Center for Blind or Trinity Lutheran Church-Utica.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 31, 2019