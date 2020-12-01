1/1
Lorenzo Lo Grasso
Nov. 27, 2020. Age 67. Beloved husband and best friend of Cindy for 18 incredible years. Loving father of Lora (David) Gazal, Eric (Francesca), Dino, the late Lorenzo, and stepfather of Lisa Kontos. Treasured grandfather of Angela Fuzinski, Brianna, Giovanna, Lorenzo, Lidia, Gracie and Logan Gazal, Nicole DeGasperis, Wayne and Dylan Thomas. Proud and adored great grandfather of Gabriella, Olivia, Riley, and Sebastian. Dear brother of Vito (Luigina Scagnoli), Paolo (Erika), Silvio, Angela, Maria, and the late Salvatore (Lisa). Cherished uncle of Giuseppe (Iva), Domenic (His Godson) (Federica), and Melissa (Fabrizio). He was predeceased by his parents, Giuseppe and Giovanna. Funeral Thursday Instate 10:30am until time of 11am Mass at St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church, 31555 Hoover Rd, Warren, MI 48093. Entombment, Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com

Published in The Macomb Daily from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
