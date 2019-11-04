Home

Lorenzo Sfraga

Lorenzo Sfraga, age 92 of Eastpointe, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Mr. Sfraga was born on December 15, 1926 in Marbella, Sicily to the late Joseph and Giovanna Sfraga. Loving father of Joann and Anita Sfraga. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and many other family members. Preceded in death by his wife, Rose in 2018. Visitation on Thursday from 1-9pm at the A.H. Peters of Grosse Pointe Woods, 20705 Mack Avenue (at Vernier). Instate, Friday at 9:30am for a 10am Mass at St. Veronica Catholic Church, 21440 Universal Ave., Eastpointe, MI 48021. Entombment, Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Twp. Memorials are suggested to donor’s choice.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 6, 2019
