Lori Jeanne Crampton-Greer, of Shelby Twp., died January 15, 2020 at age 58. She was born to parents Robert and Harriet (maiden name: Partridge) Crampton on January 16, 1961 in Rochester Hills, MI. Survived by her husband Barry Greer; children Leslie Day, David Day, and Robert and Angie Greer; and 7 grandchildren. Also survived by siblings Linda Wheeler, Sandra Muszynski, Keith (Ron) and Denise Lapoint, Jimmy and Cynthia Blake, and Lucy Greer; brothers-in-law Daniel Greer and Harley Greer; and many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Gramer Funeral Home Diener Chapel, 48271 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Twp., MI 48317; (586) 731-4150. Memorial service will begin at 5 p.m. Donations to Lori’s family to help with funeral costs are appreciated.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 21, 2020