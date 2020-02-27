The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
(586) 997-3838
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
View Map
Resources
Lorraine E. Ellwood

Lorraine E. Ellwood Obituary
Ellwood, Lorraine E. age 76 of Sterling Heights passed away February 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving mother of William (Yndira). Dearest grandmother of Andrew, Fernando and Diego. Dear sister of Janet (Rodney) Nicas. Also survived by a niece and nephews. Visitation Sunday at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, 3801 18 Mile (NW corner of Ryan), From 3-9 p.m. Funeral service Monday at the funeral home. Instate 9:30 a.m., Service 10:30 a.m. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Please share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 29, 2020
