Lorraine M. Locke, 92, passed away March 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband James D. Locke Sr. Lorraine is survived by her children: Marcia (Greg) McMorrow, James Locke Jr., Patricia (Mike) Ruman; grandchildren: Shannon, Ryan, Michael, Tricia, Natalie, Katie and 4 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Instate 9:30 a.m.) at St. Margaret of Scotland, 21201 13 Mile Rd., St. Clair Shores.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 31, 2019