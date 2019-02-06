Home

St Michael's Episcopal Church
20475 Sunningdale Park
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
St Michael's Episcopal Church
Grosse Pointe Woods
age 87, of Roseville, passed away on January 28, 2019. Born on January 16, 1932. Wife of the late John W. Engelbrecht. Loving mother of Janet A. (Michael) Gottsleben-Manley, John W. (Lois) Engelbrecht, and Julie L. (Greg) Rowe, and 7 grandchildren. Preceded in death by daughter, Jane E. Bashara. Memorial Service - Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 2pm in St. Michael’s Episcopal Church – 20475 Sunningdale Park, Grosse Pointe Woods. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 10, 2019
