age 87, of Roseville, passed away on January 28, 2019. Born on January 16, 1932. Wife of the late John W. Engelbrecht. Loving mother of Janet A. (Michael) Gottsleben-Manley, John W. (Lois) Engelbrecht, and Julie L. (Greg) Rowe, and 7 grandchildren. Preceded in death by daughter, Jane E. Bashara. Memorial Service - Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 2pm in St. Michael’s Episcopal Church – 20475 Sunningdale Park, Grosse Pointe Woods. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 10, 2019