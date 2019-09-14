|
Lorraine R. Walainis Strutz, age 92 of New Haven passed away September 13, 2019. Lorraine was a member of First Congregational Church in New Haven and John Stockton Post of Women’s Relief Corps. She also served as the New Haven Village Clerk and worked at the Lenox Township Library. Beloved wife of the late Edmund “Babe” Walainis and the late Arthur Strutz. Dear mother of James (Carolyn) Walainis and Randy (Marcia) Walainis. Loving grandmother of Emily and Timothy Walainis and great grandmother of Henry Walainis. Dear sister of Lyle (Kay) Granzow and Donald (the late Evelyn) Granzow. Predeceased by her parents Clyde and Marie Granzow. Visitation 2:30 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile Road, New Baltimore. Instate 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. service, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at First Congregational Church, 58801 Main, New Haven. Memorials may be made to First Congregational Church, New Haven.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 15, 2019