Orlikowski, Lottie Jenny - age 98, November 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Benny Orlikowski, and dear mother of Ben (Diana) Orlikowski, Marianne (Ron) Leslie, and Robert (Kathy) Orlikowski. Cherished grandmother of Jason (Zelia) Orlikowski, Ron (Julie) Leslie, Benji (Kim) Leslie, Tiffany (Keith) Brewer, Kate Orlikowski (Jordan Romp), and Emily (Bobby) Mida. Also survived by nine great-grandchildren. Mrs. Orlikowski was predeceased by her parents and five sisters. Visitation Thursday 5-9 p.m. with a Rosary service at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile). Mrs. Orlikowski will lie instate Friday 9 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church, 4401 Bart Ave, in Warren, until the time of the Funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. Memorial donations appreciated to Custom Hospice, www.customhospice.com
. Please share your memories at www.Temrowski.com