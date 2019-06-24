|
Cooper, Lougene (Jean) passed away on June 20, 2019; at age 98. She was a devoted and loving wife, proud mother, and very caring grandmother and great-grandmother. Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, J.C.; loving son Larry; sister Annelle Cooper; and brother Billy Reavis. She is survived by family members who adored her: son Dr. W. Lynn (Marilyn) Cooper; daughter-in-law Pat Cooper; grandchildren Michelle (Carl) Tindall, Cynthia (Troy) Lindner, Scott (Sylvie) Cooper, and Jay (Katie) Cooper; and great-grandchildren Jacquelyn, Jack, Emma, Sean, Declan, Niamh, Myka, Reagan, and Jace. She enjoyed playing games, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Van Dyke Church of Christ, 5201 E. 9 Mile Rd., Warren, MI. Viewing will be at 11 a.m., followed by the service at noon.
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 25, 2019