The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Cattaneo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis J. Cattaneo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louis J. Cattaneo Obituary
Cattaneo, Louis J. Age 79, Bloomfield Hills, passed away May 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda. Cherished father of Keith (Julie), Craig (Kelly), and Lisa Chester. Loving brother of Michael (Nancy). Adored grandfather of Matthew, Sarah Elizabeth, Victoria, Roxie, and Jenna. Visitation will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 5 p.m. at Bagnasco and Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. In lieu of flowers contributions to Angela Hospice Care Center appreciated. Share condolences at .
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
Download Now