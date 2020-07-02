1/1
Louis W. Meares, age 84, of Sterling Heights, passed away June 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Paulette who were married for over 60 years. Dear father of Matt (Gina) Meares, LuAnne (Johnny) Gretz and Mark (Shelley) Meares; loving grandfather of Bonnie, Rylan, Emma, Madeline, Ashleigh and DJ; great-grandfather to Lyla, Dean and Rocci; and loyal brother to Thomas C. (Kay) Meares. Lou was born in 1935 in Center Line; a graduate of Busch High School and Michigan State University, where he was a member of the baseball team. Taught at Pontiac Central High School and Center Line High School before launching an extended entrepreneurial career in educational sales and life/health insurance. Family is scheduling a Celebration of Life for Lou at a later date.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
