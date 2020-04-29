|
Louise Jeanne Scholtes (nee: Roy). Age 65. Louise passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 after a short battle with COVID-19 virus. Loving wife of Ron. Proud and loving mother of Eric (Christine) and "Memere" to her precious grandson Ethan. Dearest daughter of the late Leo and Rita Roy and sister of Richard Roy (Mary), Raymond Roy (Lynne) and David Roy (Rushiana). Dearest aunt to Matthew, Emily, Leo, and Joe. She was born in Berlin, New Hampshire and shortly after high school, Louise entered the United States Air Force and attended the Supply Management Technical School at Lowery AFB, Denver, Colorado. Upon completing the technical school, Louise was stationed at Edwards AFB, CA where she met the love of her life, Ron. After a short engagement, Louise and Ron were married in 1974. She was a very talented person and enjoyed her many crafts including Basketmaking, Toll Painting, and Quilting. Louise loved spending time with her family and many friends and will be dearly missed. For now, our journey must be paused and will restart when we meet again. Rest in peace and you will remain my only true love. Please make donations to your local responders or hospitals in the name of Louise. Once the churches are allowed to open, a memorial service for Louise will be scheduled.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 30, 2020