Lova (Roman) Warfield

Lova (Roman) Warfield Obituary
Lova (Roman) Warfield, age 88, of Clinton Township, MI, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020. Wife of the late William Warfield and the late Dan Roman; dearest mother of Sue (Rod) Coleman, Scott Warfield and Amy (Jim) Partridge; grandmother of Stephen (Carla) Coleman, Delaney Partridge and Charlotte Partridge; great-grandmother of Wesley Coleman; beloved sister of Joe (Sheila) Fidler, the late Jim (Pat) Fidler, and Dan (Flo) Fidler, and loved and admired by many nieces and nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 21, 2020
