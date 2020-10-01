1/1
Lucille "Lucy" Nolan
Lucille (Lucy) Nolan, A long time resident of Roseville, passed away peacefully on September 27 in Ann Arbor at the age of 98. She was proceeded in death by her husband, of 55 yrs. Russell Nolan and her daughter, Jo Ann Nolan. Lucille is survived by her son, Patrick and his wife, Cindy (Meech). Grandma Tutu, to her family, had 3 grandsons and 10 great grandchildren. Lucille loved traveling with Russ and on many occasions, grandchildren. She was an avoid snow skier and golfer into her 80's and a bowler on several leagues into her 90's. Lucille was active in her church, St. Athanasius. Lucy loved being with friends and family. She worked at J&L Steel and retired in 1985. She will be missed greatly. A private family memorial will be held to celebrate her life at a future date.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
