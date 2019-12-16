|
|
100, of Lehigh Acres, Florida passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 5, 1919 to Peter and Elizabeth Pilotto. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Lindeman; her son, Russell Lindeman Jr.; and her daughter, Barbara Portell. Lucy is survived by her grandchildren: Pam (Nick) Ireland, Debbie (Anthony Rawson) Riley, Russell (Nicole Freund) Lindeman III, Mike (Elie) Portell, Dave (Annie Richards) Portell and Jeff (Melissa Logotte) Portell; 17 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. The visitation will be held on Sunday, from 12 to 4 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home 32000 Schoenherr Rd. in Warren, MI. The graveside service will take place at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East Cemetery, 38425 Garfield in Clinton Township, at 11:30 am Monday.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 18, 2019