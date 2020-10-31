1/1
Luz 96 Mauro
Luz Mauro of Macomb, born February 26, 1924 in Mayaguez , Puerto Rico. Passed away peacefully at home on October 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas Mauro for 55 years. Dear mother of Bartholomew (Patricia) Mauro, Jacqueline (Clifford) Shunk and Robert (Sally) Mauro. Grandmother to Kevin, Brandon, Brian, Derek, Laura and Christopher. Great-Grandmother to 9. Also survived by numerous nephews, nieces and many other family members. We would also like to thank the kind and caring employees of Grace Hospice for their support. Visitation Wednesday from 3-8 p.m. at Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home. Funeral mass Thursday at St. Malachy Church. In state at 10:30 a.m. until the time of mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial following at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
