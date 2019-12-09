The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
More Obituaries for Lyle Gave
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyle R. Gave

Lyle R. Gave Obituary
Lyle R. Gave, age 81 of Richmond passed away December 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Janet and the late Barbara. Loving father of Randall and the late Kenneth. Dear step-father of Carol Krumm-Johnson and Jerry (Sandra) Krumm. Dear brother of Duane, Milton, Everett, Carolyn, Marvel and Lloyd. Predeceased by his siblings Harold, Maynard, Allan, Catherine, Gladys and Agnes. The family of Lyle would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Medilodge of Richmond. Visitation 2:30 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 10, 2019
