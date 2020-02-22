|
|
Lynn C. Wilkinson age 66, of Holly, died Thurs., Feb. 20, 2020. A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Sun., Mar. 1, 2020 at the Dryer Funeral Home, Holly. Visitation will be from 12-2 before the service. Mrs. Wilkinson was born in Detroit, MI on Jan. 20, 1954 the daughter of Robert and Nancy (Crowe) Rice. She grew up in Warren, MI. Her passion was taking care of children and she loved traveling, spending time with family and friends especially Janice, Brenda and Marie. She is survived by her husband Chris Wilkinson; her daughter Kimberly Smith-Bostick; 2 grandchildren Shaun Bostick, Jacklyn Bostick; great-grandson Randy Johnson; siblings Robert (Theresa) Rice II, Randall (Luann) Rice, Roberta (Frederick) Rice-Beidler; many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Wilkinson was preceded in death by her son Randy Bostick, her parents, step-mother Laverne Rice, brothers Timothy Rice and Kenneth Friberg. Memorial donation may be made to or the Michigan Transplant Association.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 23, 2020