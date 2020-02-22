The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dryer Funeral Home, Inc.
101 First St.
Holly, MI 48442
(248) 634-8291
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Wilkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn C. Wilkinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynn C. Wilkinson Obituary
Lynn C. Wilkinson age 66, of Holly, died Thurs., Feb. 20, 2020. A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Sun., Mar. 1, 2020 at the Dryer Funeral Home, Holly. Visitation will be from 12-2 before the service. Mrs. Wilkinson was born in Detroit, MI on Jan. 20, 1954 the daughter of Robert and Nancy (Crowe) Rice. She grew up in Warren, MI. Her passion was taking care of children and she loved traveling, spending time with family and friends especially Janice, Brenda and Marie. She is survived by her husband Chris Wilkinson; her daughter Kimberly Smith-Bostick; 2 grandchildren Shaun Bostick, Jacklyn Bostick; great-grandson Randy Johnson; siblings Robert (Theresa) Rice II, Randall (Luann) Rice, Roberta (Frederick) Rice-Beidler; many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Wilkinson was preceded in death by her son Randy Bostick, her parents, step-mother Laverne Rice, brothers Timothy Rice and Kenneth Friberg. Memorial donation may be made to or the Michigan Transplant Association.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dryer Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -