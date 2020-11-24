1/1
Lynn Roger Archambault
Archambault, Lynn Roger Age 75 November 21, 2020. Retired Janitorial Engineer for Cottage / Henry Ford Hospital of Grosse Pointe. Beloved Son of the late Lucille. Loving Brother of Ted Archambault and Gail Skudas. Dear Cousin of Patricia (and the late Neil) Persia-Hanna. Also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Sunday, November 29th, 2-6PM with a 4PM Service at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Rd. (at Masonic Blvd.) Warren, MI.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
