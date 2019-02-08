Beaton, Mae Christine, of Lady Lake, Florida, died peacefully on January 25, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late John (Don) Beaton. Dear mother of Kathleen (Joe) Langford, Michael Beaton, Elizabeth (Michael Madden) Ficht, James (Mary) Beaton and Andrew Beaton. Loving grandmother to Patrick (Wendy), Christopher (Megan), Zachary (Taylor), Cameron, Evan, Lydia, Audrey and Bix. Loving great grandmother to Hunter, Logan, Mira and Jack. Mae was born in Springfield, Illinois on January 12, 1932. When she was a young child, her family moved to Detroit. After graduation from Detroit Southeastern High School, Mae met and married Don and after his military service, they settled back in Detroit and Warren, Michigan. In the mid-nineties, Don and Mae retired to Florida where they lived happily the rest of their years. A Mass will be held at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church, 157 Lake Shore Rd, Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Instate at 9:30 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or Hospice. Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary