Maj. Vincent J. Lizzio, age 82, was born November 20, 1936 in Queens, NY. He passed away June 14, 2019. Beloved husband for 61 years to Antonia. Loving father of Vincent P. (Marcia) Lizzio and Susan Lizzio. Proud grandfather of Vinny (Jenine), Zach (Lindsey), and Sarah Lizzio. Dear brother of Paul (Donna) Lizio and Lucille Gallagher. Vincent was proud to serve twice in Vietnam. He was an avid golfer and loved his family dearly. Visitation will take place at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Rd (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke) Utica, on Monday (June 17th) from 4:00-8:00pm, with a prayer service at 7pm. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 12311 19 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights. He will lie instate at 9:30am until time of Mass 10:00am. Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Family request donations to . Please share a memory at
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 16, 2019