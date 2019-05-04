|
Tanghe, Marcel Richard, Age 96, passed peacefully on May 3, 2019. Predeceased by his loving wife Margaret of 64 years. He is survived by his children, Rick (Irene) Tanghe and Sue (Rick) Wood. Dear grandfather of Jennifer (Ken) Williams, John Tanghe, Sara (Mike) Martin, and Kevin (Meghan) Wood; great grandfather of Isabel, Owen, Brennan, Harper, Bryn, Emersyn, and our angel Conner. Many nieces and nephews. He was proud of his Belgian heritage and a member of the Belgian American Century Club and Belgian American Association. Visitation at the VanLerberghe Funeral Home, 30600 Harper Ave, St. Clair Shores, on Monday 5-8pm with a prayer service at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at Holy Name Catholic Church, 630 Harmon St, Birmingham, at 10am. Instate 9:30am. Memorial Contributions to the Capuchin Solanus Casey Center. Share memories at
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 5, 2019