The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tiffany-Young-Hauss Funeral Home - Modetz Chapel
73919 South Fulton
Armada, MI 48005
(586) 784-9123
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcella Hellebuyck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcella Hellebuyck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcella Hellebuyck Obituary
age 94, died September 16, 2019. Survived by her children, Sharon (Joseph Jr.) Altermatt, Diane (Clare) Schoenherr, Robert (Rose), Rosanne (David) Ruhlig and Carol (Mark) Roose; 20 grandchildren; 38 greats; 2 great-greats; and brother, Roger. Predeceased by husband, Leo; grandson, Matthew; and parents, Andrew and Stella. Visitation on September 19th from 2-8 p.m. with Sharing time at 7 p.m. at Tiffany-Young & Hauss Funeral Home, 73919 Fulton, Armada. The funeral mass will be on September 20th at 11 a.m. with 10 a.m. instate at St. Cornelius Church, 3834 North Mill St, Dryden. Internment in West Berlin Cemetery, Berlin Twp. Memorials to Bluewater Hospice.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tiffany-Young-Hauss Funeral Home - Modetz Chapel
Download Now