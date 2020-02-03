|
|
February 2, 2020 Age: 88 Beloved wife of Edward. Loving mother of Lynn (Bob) Kasperek, Leon (Peggy) Formanczyk, Mark (Sarah) Formanczyk, Chris (Sandra) Formanczyk, Madonna (Bill) Tocco, and the late Jason Formanczyk. Proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday 2-8 PM at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. Instate Thursday 9:30 AM until 10 AM Funeral Mass at Ss. John and Paul Catholic Church 7777 28 Mile Rd. (w. of Campground Rd.), Washington Township. Memorial contributions in Marcias memory may be directed to the . Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 4, 2020