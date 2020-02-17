|
|
BLOODWORTH, Margaret Ann, February 15, 2020., Beloved wife of the late Ollie. Dearest sister to Evelyn, and George. Loving mother to Terry (Karen), and John (Susan), and Jane (Steve). Proud grandmother of Shannon (Eric), Alberta (Tucker), and Sherry. Cherished great grandmother to Camden, Carson, George, and a loving boy on the way. Margaret was a supportive member of St. Clements Catholic Church for many years and was an avid Bingo player. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 18, 2020