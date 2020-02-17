Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret BLOODWORTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann BLOODWORTH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Ann BLOODWORTH Obituary
BLOODWORTH, Margaret Ann, February 15, 2020., Beloved wife of the late Ollie. Dearest sister to Evelyn, and George. Loving mother to Terry (Karen), and John (Susan), and Jane (Steve). Proud grandmother of Shannon (Eric), Alberta (Tucker), and Sherry. Cherished great grandmother to Camden, Carson, George, and a loving boy on the way. Margaret was a supportive member of St. Clements Catholic Church for many years and was an avid Bingo player. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -