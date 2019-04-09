|
96, of Columbus, passed away Tuesday, April 9. Surviving are six children and their spouses, Norman (Dianne) of Richmond, Lawrence (Shirley) of Ringgold, Georgia, Daniel (Karen) of Hillman, Mark (Ann Marie) of Bloomfield Hills, Charles (Cathy) of Casco, and Lynn (Chris) Weber of Rockford; 16 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren. Visit and share memories Thursday 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday with 9:00 a.m. visiting. Burial will be in Kittridge Cemetery, Columbus Township. Memorials to the family.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 10, 2019