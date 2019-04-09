The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
(586) 727-3434
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Gibson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Gibson Obituary
96, of Columbus, passed away Tuesday, April 9. Surviving are six children and their spouses, Norman (Dianne) of Richmond, Lawrence (Shirley) of Ringgold, Georgia, Daniel (Karen) of Hillman, Mark (Ann Marie) of Bloomfield Hills, Charles (Cathy) of Casco, and Lynn (Chris) Weber of Rockford; 16 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren. Visit and share memories Thursday 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday with 9:00 a.m. visiting. Burial will be in Kittridge Cemetery, Columbus Township. Memorials to the family.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaatz Funeral Directors
Download Now