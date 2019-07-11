Home

Derbin, Margaret Lee, (Bowling) passed away peacefully in her home in Clinton Twp. MI, on July 8th 2019, at the age of 77. Margaret is survived by her brother Gerald Bowling (Valerie Bowling), her two children Dawn Lange (James Lange) & David Derbin. She is also survived by six Grandchildren Randy, Joshua (Allison), Ashley (Chris), Jessica (Dennis), David, Max and 7 1/2 Great Grandchildren. A very special thank you to her earth Angels Joyce, Kathy & Alana.
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 13, 2019
