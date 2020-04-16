Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret McMahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret McMahan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret McMahan Obituary
age 81, passed away on April 14, 2020. Beloved wife to the late Carl. Dear mother to Mary (Steven) Seltz, Paula (Mark) Beattie, Sharon (Ken) Gosinski, and the late Carl (Anne) McMahan. Cherished grandmother to Randall (Lyndsi) Seltz, Sean Seltz, Ashley Beattie, Robert Beattie, Peter Gosinski, Melissa Gosinski, Amanda Elhart, Joseph McMahan, and Rachel McMahan. Proud great-grandma of Eloise Seltz; loving sister to Donald (Jenny) Valentino and Sandy Pilot. Margaret enjoyed spending time in her garden. She also passed the time crocheting and making dolls dresses for the St. Malachy church festival. Services will take place at a later date. Donation may be offered to the Alzheimer’s Society in memory of Margaret. Fond memories and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KaulFuneralHome.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -