age 81, passed away on April 14, 2020. Beloved wife to the late Carl. Dear mother to Mary (Steven) Seltz, Paula (Mark) Beattie, Sharon (Ken) Gosinski, and the late Carl (Anne) McMahan. Cherished grandmother to Randall (Lyndsi) Seltz, Sean Seltz, Ashley Beattie, Robert Beattie, Peter Gosinski, Melissa Gosinski, Amanda Elhart, Joseph McMahan, and Rachel McMahan. Proud great-grandma of Eloise Seltz; loving sister to Donald (Jenny) Valentino and Sandy Pilot. Margaret enjoyed spending time in her garden. She also passed the time crocheting and making dolls dresses for the St. Malachy church festival. Services will take place at a later date. Donation may be offered to the Alzheimer’s Society in memory of Margaret. Fond memories and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KaulFuneralHome.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 19, 2020