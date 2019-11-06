|
|
Tomas, Margaret “Peggy”. Age 98. November 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of John and the late Patricia Giroux. Proud grandmother of Larry (Jennifer) Giroux, Lisa Behnke (Mark Mimnaugh), Maureen Sullivan, Mark Tomas (Jennifer), and Michael Tomas. Adored great-grandmother of 11. Visitation Friday 3-7 PM, Rosary Friday 7 PM at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods. Instate Saturday 9:30 AM until 10:00 AM Mass at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 21620 Greater Mack, St. Clair Shores, MI. ahpeters.com.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 7, 2019