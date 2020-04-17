|
|
95, of St. Clair, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Bridges Senior Care with her family by her side. She was born January 4, 1925 in Port Huron, MI the daughter of the late Thomas and Helen (Sterosky) Hyde. Her marriage to Michael Toth was October 25, 1947. Michael passed away on June 16, 2010. Margaret enjoyed sewing, reading, and spending time in her garden. She was a long standing parishioner of the Saint Louis Catholic Church, Mt. Clemens, and was a meals volunteer at the Salvation Army. Surviving are three daughters and sons-in-laws Mary (Peter) LeTourneau of Port Huron, Patricia (Stephen) Toth of Clyde, and Christine (Jerry) Kempisty of New Baltimore; a son Michael Toth of Harringson Township; grandchildren Peter, Aley, Yvonne, Kattie, Kristie, Jennifer, Samantha, Jessica, Christopher, Andrew, Ian, and Hannah; 20 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceding her in death is a daughter Roseann King, who passed in February of 2016. A private family service will take place Tuesday, April 21, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Mt. Clemens. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Catholic Cemetery, Port Huron. Memorials are suggested to “Salvation Army”.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 19, 2020