|
|
Sendek, Margarete, age 87, passed on January 18, 2020. Loving wife of the late Emil. Beloved Mother to Erika (late Frank) Zuzga, Gerti (Rex) Davis, Mary Ann (Rick) Eovaldi and Gloria (Alexander Daniels) Everett. Dear Oma of 10 and great grandmother of 14. Survived by Brother-in-laws Fred and Al (Alina) Sendek. Visitation at the VanLerberghe Funeral Home, 30600 Harper Ave, St. Clair Shores, on Tuesday 4-8pm with a Rosary Service at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at St. Margaret of Scotland Church 10am. Instate 9:30am. Share memories at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 21, 2020