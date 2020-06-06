age 99, former longtime resident of Roseville, died peacefully April 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by husbands Hans J Wasner and Vernon E Myers, brother Guenther Alexy and son Hartmuth Wasner and stepsons Michael and Timothy Myers. Margarete is remembered lovingly by her children, Capt. Hans Wasner(Mary), Helga Wetzel (Dr.Robert-deceased), Harold (Alinda), and Dr. Jim Wasner ; and by 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren and many, many friends. Funeral arrangements entrusted with Faulman and Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home of Fraser. Virtual Memorial Service will be held on June 11th.



