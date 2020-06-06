Margarete Wasner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margarete's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
age 99, former longtime resident of Roseville, died peacefully April 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by husbands Hans J Wasner and Vernon E Myers, brother Guenther Alexy and son Hartmuth Wasner and stepsons Michael and Timothy Myers. Margarete is remembered lovingly by her children, Capt. Hans Wasner(Mary), Helga Wetzel (Dr.Robert-deceased), Harold (Alinda), and Dr. Jim Wasner ; and by 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren and many, many friends. Funeral arrangements entrusted with Faulman and Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home of Fraser. Virtual Memorial Service will be held on June 11th.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home - Fraser
32814 Utica Road
Fraser, MI 48026
(586) 293-3390
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved